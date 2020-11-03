Arizona’s coronavirus death toll climbs past 6,000

Arizona News

New cases climb by more than 1,500

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's death toll from coronavirus climbed past 6,000 Tuesday, while number of cases approached 250,000.

State health officials reported 38 more deaths, and 1,679 new cases of the virus. The illness is now blamed for 6,020 deaths. Cases stand at 249,818.

In addition, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) says coronavirus-related hospitalizations also continues to climb, reaching 956 as of Monday.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows daily new cases, daily deaths, and positive test results have all seen an increase over the past two weeks.

Arizona was considered a national coronavirus hotspot in June and July. Cases began declining in August, but then saw a resurgence in September.