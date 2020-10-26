Arizona coronavirus cases continue to climb

Arizona News

801 new cases reported Monday

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) confirmed 801 new cases of coronavirus Monday, bringing the statewide total to nearly 239,000 know infections.

On Sunday, ADHS reported it's highest single-day case total since mid-September with nearly 1,400 new cases.

The number of new cases across Arizona declined dramatically in August and September. However, the state is now seeing a slow but steady increase once again.

Health officials think the number of infections is actually far higher, because so many people have not been tested. They continue to urge everyone in the state to get screened so they can make an accurate assessment of the Arizona's positivity rate.

Health officials also reported one additional death on Monday. The virus has now killed more than 5,800 Arizonans since the start of the pandemic.