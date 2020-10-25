Nearly 1,400 new cases of coronavirus in Arizona

Arizona News

Highest single-day total since September 17

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona health officials Sunday reported 1,392 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, and five more deaths.

It's the state's highest single-day case total since September 17. Arizona continues to see a slow, yet steady, increase in the average number of daily coronavirus cases.

More than 238,000 Arizonas have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic. Health officials say the number of infections is likely far higher, because many people haven't been tested. People can have the virus without feeling any symptoms. That contributes to its spread.

The illness has killed more than 5,800 people across the state.