Arizona News
By
today at 11:06 am
Published 10:32 am

DHS Acting Secretary to review U.S. immigration policies

Chad Wolf to discuss successes associated with Trump administration's - watch Wolf's speech live here on KYMA.com

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will travel to Phoenix Thursday morning to deliver a speech outlining the Trump Administration's immigration success.

Wolf is also expected to highlight the benefits of the policies to the American people, and to discuss the dangers of repealing the protocols currently in place.

Lisa Sturgis

