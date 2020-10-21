Tucson Bishop reacts to Pope’s statements on same-sex unions

Arizona News

Bishop Edward Weisenburger says statement does not change Catholic Church's teachings on marriage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bishop of Tucson's Diocese says Pope Francis' statement condoning same-sex civil union will not have an impact on the Catholic Church's teachings on marriage.

The endorsement comes in the documentary "Francesco." It recently premiered at the Rome Film Festival, and includes new interviews with the Pope on some of the issues he cares most about including the environment, poverty, racial equality, and the support of those most discriminated against.

"Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God," Francis says in the film. "You can't kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered."

Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger says the Pope's interview is consistent with his prior statements and positions, that "unjust discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ community is sinful." The Church does support laws banning discrimination against gays.

However, the Bishop says the Pontiff's statements will have no bearing on its definition of marriage. In a statement he writes:

Bishop Weisenburger

"To clarify, Pope Francis has not suggested any change to the Catholic Church’s teaching that marriage is a relationship exclusively between a man and a woman, open to the possibility of procreation, and whereby the parties support and encourage one another in their development as human beings and as children of God... The Catholic Church supports that members of the LGBTQ+ community are created in the image of God, are of inherent worth and dignity, and are members of the human family as well as their own particular families. Legislation that protects them from unjust discrimination is supported by the Holy Father. -Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger, Tucson Catholic Diocese

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has also expressed its support of the LGBTQ+ community in its struggle against abuse, harassment, and unjust discrimination.