Arizona News
today at 5:54 pm
Published 5:53 pm

McSally: ‘I’m Voting Yes to Confirm Judge Barrett’

Senator issues video statement on Supreme Court nominee following meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) announced Tuesday she'll vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Sen. McSally will meet one-on-one with the judge tomorrow in Washington, D.C. However, she says she's all in even before the meeting.

Sen. Martha McSally's statement on Judge Amy Coney Barrett:

The senator also released an editorial piece supporting Barrett's nomination that appeared in Tuesday's issues of the Arizona Republic.

