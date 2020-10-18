Horse Fire chars nearly 9,000 acres in central Arizona

Arizona News

Evacuations ordered Saturday

CROWN KING, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Horse Fire continues to burn out of control in the Prescott National Forest.

So far it's blackened nearly 9,000 acres of land. Fire crews have zero containment.

The flames threaten some 300 structures and around 100 residents. Emergency officials issued evacuation orders Friday morning for Crown King, Minnehaha, and Horsethief Cabins.

Evacuees are being sent to a local high school, but many have opted not to take shelter there due to coronavirus concerns. The Red cross is also finding hotel rooms for evacuees.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.