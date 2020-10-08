Extension on Arizona voter registration deadline stays in place

Arizona News

Appeals court rejects bid by Republican groups

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The court-ordered extension of Arizona's voter registration deadline will remain in place, at least for now.

On Thursday, an appeals court rejected an attempt by Republican organizations to put a lower court decision on hold.

Mi Familia Vota and the Arizona Coalition for Change filed suit last month to push back Arizona's October 5 voter registration deadline. The lawsuit claimed the coronavirus pandemic impeded efforts to sign up people to vote. A judge agreed, and ordered the deadline extended to October 23.

Within hours, attorneys for the Republican National Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee filed an appeal. Governor Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs also opposed the ruling. The state is now seeking to join the appeal.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to put the extension on hold while it decides whether to allow the state to join the Republican-led appeal. The court said it would rule only consider the appeal, after it decided who can participate in it.