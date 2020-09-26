Skip to Content
Fire Crews battle 1,500-acre fire

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire crews were working to contain a 1,500-acre fire near Cave Creek on Friday, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Occupants of the Camp Creek Summer Homes were asked to evacuate after the blaze called the Sears Fire erupted.

The Scottsdale Fire Department was working alongside Tonto fire officials to contain the blaze. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management also sent resources to help.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area. The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Friday evening.

