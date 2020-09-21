Phoenix museum vandalized

Arizona News

African American cultural center spray-painted with racial slurs and swastikas

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vandals struck a museum dedicated to the history of African Americans this weekend in Phoenix.

Police say the suspects sprayed racial slurs and swastikas on the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural center. The graffiti was discovered on the sidewalk and on a column in front of the downtown museum.

The Carver Museum has been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Investigators have no suspects at this time.