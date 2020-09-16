New study identifies initial sources of Arizona coronavirus

Arizona News

Researchers say statewide outbreak started with less than a dozen people

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new study traces the start of Arizona's coronavirus outbreak to just 11 people.

Scientists found 80% of early infections stemmed from that small group of people. They say the patients started a transmission strain that eventually stretched all across the state.

Researchers from the Translational Genomic Research Institute, and the state's three universities, reached the conclusion as part of an extensive effort to analyze genetic information on the virus and those it has infected.

Scientists also determined Arizona's very first coronavirus patient did not infect anyone after he quarantined.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, more than 209,000 people statewide have contracted the illness. Health officials blame the virus for killing nearly 5,400 Arizonans.