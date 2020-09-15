Breaking News: Federal officer shot in Phoenix
Officer hit in apparent drive by shooting
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A federal officer was shot Tuesday afternoon in front of Phoenix's Sandra Day O’Connor federal building in a drive by attack.
Multiple shots were fired at the officer who was struck in the vest. Injuries are believed to be non life threatening.
Click here for live video from the courthouse
The victim is a full deputized US Marshall working at the Federal Courthouse. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was able to return fire at the suspects vehicle. Officers are continuing to look for the suspect in the area.
