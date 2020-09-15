Breaking News: Federal officer shot in Phoenix

Arizona News

Officer hit in apparent drive by shooting

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A federal officer was shot Tuesday afternoon in front of Phoenix's Sandra Day O’Connor federal building in a drive by attack.

Multiple shots were fired at the officer who was struck in the vest. Injuries are believed to be non life threatening.

The victim is a full deputized US Marshall working at the Federal Courthouse. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was able to return fire at the suspects vehicle. Officers are continuing to look for the suspect in the area.