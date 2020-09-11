Ducey to hold virtual remembrance of 9/11 victims

Arizona News

Ceremony to culminate with tribute in light

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona will honor the lives lost on September 11th in a virtual remembrance ceremony Friday evening.

Governor Doug Ducey will participate in the remembrance of the 3,000 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona and the Arizona Police Association are sponsoring the event in memory of their fallen colleagues in New York, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The ceremony will culminate with a tribute in light. Two high-powered beams of blue light near the State Capitol will be projected into the Phoenix sky, symbolizing the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

You can watch the ceremony here on KYMA.com beginning at 7:30 Friday night.