Arizona surpasses 5,000 deaths from coronavirus

Arizona News

29 more deaths on Saturday

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona surpassed a grim milestone Saturday when deaths from coronavirus topped 5,000.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported 29 more deaths, bringing the total to 5,007.

ADHS also confirmed 629 new cases, for a statewide total of more than 201,000.

Meanwhile, Arizona State University (ASU) President Michael Crow announced Friday night in an online post, more than 450 students have tested positive for coronvirus. More than half involve students who live off campus in the metropolitan Phoenix area. Crow says 205 students are currently in quarantine on ASU's Tempe campus.