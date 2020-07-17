2 FBI agents shot in Mesa

Arizona News

Agents shot while serving a search warrant

MESA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two FBI agents were shot Friday morning while serving a search warrant at a home in Mesa.

The FBI's Phoenix Field Office says the agents were serving a federal search and arrest warrant on a suspected serial bank robber. The suspect was found dead in the home. Agents haven't released the person's identity.

The FBI continues to investigate. Stay with KYMA.com for updates on this developing story.

