Arizona educators send letter to Gov. Ducey requesting delay in school openings

Arizona News

School board members say risk from coronavirus remains too great

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hundreds of Arizona educators have signed off on a letter to Governor Doug Ducey requesting he push back the start of the school year until October.

The letter was written on behalf of dozens of school boards across the state. It notes that the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, and questions the safety of returning to in-person classes before the curve has flattened.

The educators also ask the governor for more time to adequately prepare their classrooms and campuses for the challenges life with the virus presents. In addition, they ask Ducey to suspend standardized testing for the 2020-2021 school.

School board members from all across the state endorsed the proposals In the letter, including representatives from the Gadsden and Somerton school districts.