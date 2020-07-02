Body cam footage shows Mesa police officer shoot unarmed man

Arizona News

Officer fired months after shooting - 12 News' Mitch Carr reports

MESA, Ariz. (KPNX/NBC News) - Body camera video released Wednesday by Arizona's Mesa Police Department shows the moments before and after an officer shot a suspect in December of 2019.

Officer Nathan Chisler has since been fired and charged with aggravated assault for shooting Randy Sewell on December 6, 2019.

The incident began when the manager of Ojos Locos Sports Cantina called police to report three men who were drunk and disorderly, and refused to leave the restaurant. The body camera video shows the men outside of the restaurant telling police they will leave as soon as their ride arrives.

“I’m not being aggressive. I’m just trying to get home,” says one of the men. A Mesa officer tells him that he is being aggressive.

Eventually, two of the three men are handcuffed, and the third, Sewell, attempts to leave when a struggle ensues.