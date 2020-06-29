Arizona governor to provide update on state’s continued coronavirus surge

Arizona News

3pm briefing follows conference call with Vice-President and White House Coronavirus Task Force

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has scheduled a press conference for three Monday afternoon to provide an update on the state's continued surge in coronavirus cases.

The briefing will come just hours after Ducey participated in a conference call with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, governors from all 50 states, and leaders from the city of Washington, D.C.

Ducey posted this tweet following the call:

Had a call this morning with @VP and fellow governors to discuss the latest on #COVID19. We appreciate the continued partnership with the Administration as we continue to take action to contain the spread of COVID-19, expand testing and speed up processing of test results. pic.twitter.com/qsf7lfuDIe — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

The White House says the call focused on best practices for stopping the spread of coronavirus while maintaining a healthy economy. It says Vice-President Mike Pence and governors also discussed efforts to expand testing, support long-term care residents, and maintain necessary hospital space.

Pence told the governors he still plans to make trips to Arizona and Florida this week. However, as of Monday afternoon, the White House had still not released firm details on his travel plans.

Last week KYMA.com learned the Vice President was planning to stop in Yuma Tuesday to discuss the county's rapid increase in cases. Those plans are now in question.

Governor Ducey may have more details on the Pence visit in his Monday afternoon press conference. You can stream that live here on KYMA.com beginning at 3 p.m., or download our app, and we'll send out an alert when the governor's address is set to begin.