Pence Arizona appearances postponed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The Trump campaign has postponed plans for Vice President Mike Pence to visit Arizona.
Pence was expected to make stops in Tucson and Yuma Tuesday. Those plans are now on hold.
The Trump campaign says it is delaying appearances in both Arizona and Florida "out of an abundance of caution." Both states are currently experiencing prolonged surges in new coronavirus cases.
Pence is still expected to travel to those states at some point to meet with governors and local officials. However, the visits will no longer include campaign events.
Shortly after learning of the postponement, the Democratic National Committee released the following statement:
"Coronavirus cases in Florida and Arizona are spiking thanks to Trump's ineffective response to this crisis -- and the fact they were trying to hold unsafe events in these states at all is just another demonstration of their incompetence and bad judgment. The truth is that the spike in these states is an indictment of Trump's botched handling of this pandemic, and it's clear Pence can’t defend their record."David Bergstein, DNC Director of Battleground State Communications
