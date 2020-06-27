Pence Arizona appearances postponed

Arizona News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - The Trump campaign has postponed plans for Vice President Mike Pence to visit Arizona.

Pence was expected to make stops in Tucson and Yuma Tuesday. Those plans are now on hold.

The Trump campaign says it is delaying appearances in both Arizona and Florida "out of an abundance of caution." Both states are currently experiencing prolonged surges in new coronavirus cases.

Pence is still expected to travel to those states at some point to meet with governors and local officials. However, the visits will no longer include campaign events.

