Ducey admits “Arizona is going the wrong direction”

Ducey urges the Arizonans to take responsibility for themselves, their loved ones, and their neighbors

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey not only admitted the state's coronavirus surge is bad, he predicted it's going to get worse.

Ducey held a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the state's battle against the virus' spread.

"It's in all 15 counties, it's growing and it's growing fast." said the governor.

The governor's comments came just hours after the state Department of Health Services reported 3,056 additional cases. It's the fourth day in a week in which the state had daily increases over 3,000. The state now has nearly 60,000 people with the illness. Coronavirus has killed more than 1,400 Arizonans.

“We expect that our numbers will be worse next week and the week following, in terms of cases and hospitalizations,” Ducey said.

On Thursday, Yuma County saw its cases climb by 195. The county has only seen two days in the month of June when new cases didn't grow by at least 100.

Arizona is among of several state currently experiencing a prolonged surge in new cases. Many hospitals have postponed in-patient elective surgeries to preserve precious resources needed to treat people who are seriously sick with the virus.

"This is Arizona's first wave, and it will not be our last wave." cautioned the governor.

Ducey said it's time for the state to take a pause, to slow down, to step back, and to start taking responsibility. He says he won't order a new shutdown, but he will urgently appeal to people to do the right thing.

"This is not an either/or, or choosing one or the other. We will err on the side of caution, but we will err on the side of saving lives." said the governor.

Ducey said he's enlisting every Arizonan to battle the illness, and he praised the role masks can play in claiming victory. He urged everyone who's medically-able, to wear a mask anytime they cannot maintain a safe social distance.

The governor did wear a mask upon entering the press conference, then removed it. He was also among the minority of those wearing masks at a recent Trump speech in Phoenix.

But Ducey says, masks alone won't win the war. He continued to push people to practice social distancing, and he urged Arizonans to stay home unless they really need to go out. But most of all, Ducey asked the public to take responsibility for more than themselves.

"It’s about asking every Arizonan to act responsibly. To do it for your family, for your friends, for your neighbors, for our frontline healthcare workers, for our parents and grandparents, and our doctors and nurses and medical workers, who are over-worked right now." he said.

Gov. Ducey uses a pie chart to highlight the growing number of cases in patients 20-44 years old

The governor also made a special appeal to younger Arizonans, particularly those between the ages of 20 and 44. People of within that age range account for more than half of the state's cases.

Ducey admitted, coronavirus may not make most younger patients dangerously ill, but it could kill someone they love.

"Even though you may not get sick, even though you may not have to go to the hospital...you can spread this disease to your parent, to your grandparents." said the governor.

The governor also announced a crackdown on bars and nightclubs that are not practicing CDC guidelines. He released a list of Scottsdale establishment that face punishment. He also issued a threat for those still flaunting the guidelines.

"There will be responsibility, and there will be enforcement, and there will be more for bad actor." warned Ducey.

There's good reason for the governor's urgency. Thursday's report from the Arizona Department of Health Service indicates there are currently fewer than 200 intensive care beds available in hospitals across the state. The number of beds will inevitably prove inadequate if coronavirus cases keep growing at their current rate.