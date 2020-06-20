Derailed train erupts in flames in Phoenix

Arizona News

Fuel-filled tankers pose problem for firefighters

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A train derailment led to a spectacular blaze in Phoenix Friday night.

The train was hauling several tankers filled with diesel fuel. Several of those tanker erupted in flames when the train wrecked.

The burning fuel posed a serious risk to firefighters. They had to take a defensive position and allow the gas to burn down. Fire crews spread foam to keep the fuel and the flames from spreading.

No word yet on whether anyone got hurt.