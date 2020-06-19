Bush fire grows to more than 100,000 acres

Arizona News

Crew gain 7% containment

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire crews in central Arizona are working overtime trying to protect homes in towns evacuated in the face of the Bush Fire.

The blaze has now grown to an estimated 234 square miles. Firefighters only have hit 7% surrounded.

The fire broke out Saturday. High winds blew it into a pine forest and fanned its flames.

The Bush Fire is one of three currently burning in Arizona.

The Bighorn Fire has blackened 30,000 of acres of land outside Tucson. Crews now have it 40% contained. Lightening sparked the blaze about two weeks ago.

A third wildfire is burning in the Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon.