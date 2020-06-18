Arizona Bighorn fire continues to rapidly grow

Arizona News

(KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Bighorn fire burning north of Tucson is growing rapidly. The fire was initially sparked by lightning on June 5 near Pusch Ridge.

The blaze burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains has engulfed over 24,000 acres. Reports state the fire is 40% contained. Residents living near the fire have been evacuated. NBC News reports more than 720 firefighters continue battling the flames.

Over the last 36 hours, the fire has escalated due to high winds and strong heat. Normal wind trends are expected to return over the weekend as a high pressure system will strengthen across Mexico and begin to build back into the Pima County area.

Last week, more than 6 million people across Nevada, Utah, Arizona and eastern California were under red flag warnings.

The evacuation orders for Mount Lemmon, Mount Bigelow and Summerhaven currently remain in effect.