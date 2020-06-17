Update: Ducey allows local leaders to mandate masks

Arizona News

Move follows requests from mayors across Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Wednesday afternoon he will give the state's cities and counties the power to enact measures that will make masks and face masks mandatory within their individual jurisdictions.



Watch Governor Ducey's entire press conference here:

Ducey says he made the decision to grant them the power to enact such rules after receiving numerous requests from leaders in parts of the state hit hardest by the coronavirus, including Yuma County.

San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez posted a copy of the letter sent to the governor by the leaders in some of Arizona's border counties and communities. It was signed by the Arizona Border Coalition, leaders in Yuma and Santa Cruz counties, and by the mayors of San Luis and Somerton.

Stay with KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 for more details on this developing story.