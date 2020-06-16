Bush fire forces more evacuations north of Phoenix

Arizona News

Residents of Sunflower told to leave their homes

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A major wildfire has forced a third central Arizona town to evacuate.

The Bush Fire broke out over the weekend in the Tonto National Forest between Phoenix and Payson. As of Tuesday, the blaze has charred 64,000 acres of land. Fire officials say a vehicle sparked the fire.

On Monday, residents of Punkin Center and Tonto Basin were forced to evacuate. On Tuesday, the people of Sunflower were told they need to leave too.

So far fire crews have had no success containing the blaze.

Large fires are also burning near Tucson and north of the Grand Canyon.