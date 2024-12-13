Drones, planes or UFOs? Americans abuzz over mysterious New Jersey sightings

CHATHAM, N.J. (AP) — It’s unclear if that buzzing sound coming out of New Jersey is drones or something else, but for sure the nighttime sightings are producing tons of talk, a raft of conspiracy theories and craned necks looking skyward. Cropping up on local news and social media sites around Thanksgiving, the saga of the reported drones over New Jersey has reached incredible heights. This week seems to have begun a new, higher-profile chapter, with lawmakers and Gov. Phil Murphy demanding answers. But perhaps the most fantastic development is the dizzying proliferation of conspiracies — none of which has been confirmed or suggested by federal and state officials who say they’re looking into what’s happening.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.