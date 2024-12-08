Mbappé speaks to French TV station for first time about reports of a rape investigation in Sweden

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé says he reacted with disbelief when he saw media reports from Sweden two months ago that he was the subject of a rape investigation. The Real Madrid star spoke about the case publicly for the first time in an interview that aired Sunday on French TV station Canal Plus. Several Swedish media reported in October that Mbappé was the subject of a rape accusation following a visit to Stockholm during time off from playing for Madrid and France. At the time Mbappé’s legal team dismissed those reports as false. When the reports emerged in October, Swedish authorities confirmed that they were investigating a suspected rape at a Stockholm hotel but didn’t name any suspect.

