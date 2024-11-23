Canadian security forum honors Kremlin critic and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Vladimir Kara-Murza

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — A Canadian security forum has presented an award to Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Kremlin critic and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who was freed from prison earlier this year in a massive prisoner exchange. The Halifax International Security Forum presents the award annually in honor of U.S. Sen. John McCain, who died in 2018, to “individuals from any country who have demonstrated uncommon leadership in the pursuit of human justice.” The forum attracts military officials, United States senators, diplomats and scholars. Kara-Murza had been imprisoned in Russia since April 2022. He was convicted of treason for denouncing the war in Ukraine.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.