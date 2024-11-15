More states are ditching exams as high school graduation requirements

BOSTON (AP) — When Massachusetts voters decided to ditch the state’s high school graduation exams on Election Day, they joined a growing trend that has steadily chipped away at the use of high-stakes tests for the past two decades. The vote leaves just seven states with mandated graduation exams, a number that could dwindle again in coming years. Backers of high-stakes tests have argued that easing the graduation requirement will result in lower education standards. But critics, including teachers unions, say students who were passing their courses have ended up being denied diplomas because of the requirement.

