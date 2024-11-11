4 charged in Detroit street shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded

DETROIT (AP) — Four people have been charged in a shooting at an outdoor gathering in Detroit that left two people dead and five others wounded. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office said on Monday that Johnny Lee Marsh III, Eladeo Garcia and Alfonso Anaya were arraigned Saturday on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and other charges. Amber McIntee was arraigned on tampering with evidence and lying to a police officer charges. Officers responding to complaints about a large gathering on the city’s west side saw shots fired from a vehicle into the crowd about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 3. A 15-year-old boy and 19-year-old man died in the shooting.

