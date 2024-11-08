Thousands turn out for inauguration of Botswana’s new president, who calls for unity

GABORONE, Botswana. (AP) — Thousands of people from around Botswana have attended the inauguration of their country’s new president, Duma Boko. He called for unity Friday after an election that brought an end to the former ruling party’s 58 years in power. His Umbrella for Democratic Change, a coalition of Botswana National Front and the Alliance for Progressives won 36 parliamentary seats and denied former president Mokgweetsi Masisi a second term. Boko took his oath in front of thousands of citizens and delegates in the capital Gaborone on Friday after arriving in an open top vehicle accompanied by flag-carrying soldiers on white horses.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.