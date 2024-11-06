Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon drops by nearly 31% compared to previous year

AGUA CLARA, Brazil (AP) — According to official monitoring, Amazon rainforest loss in Brazil dropped by one-third compared to the previous year, according to official monitoring. That is the lowest level of destruction in nine years. Moreover, deforestation in Brazil´s vast savannah, known as the Cerrado, also decreased by 25.7%, the first decline in five years. The area destroyed reached 8,174 square kilometers (3,156 square miles). The results, announced Wednesday in Brazil´s presidential palace, sharply contrast with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s predecessor, far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, who prioritized agribusiness expansion and weakened environmental agencies. Deforestation hit a 15-year high under his term.

