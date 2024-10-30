2 students are among 3 people killed in an early morning house fire in Arkansas

GREENWOOD, Ark. (AP) — Three people have been killed in a house fire in western Arkansas. Greenwood Police say officers responded to the fire early Wednesday. A fourth person has been hospitalized from the fire with life-threatening injuries. The victims were a 46-year-old woman and two children, including a 5-year-old. The Greenwood Public Schools district said two of the dead were students. Counselors were set to be available for staff and students at the district’s campuses. Crews were still on the scene of the fire later Wednesday and police said the cause was under investigation. Greenwood is located about 95 miles northwest of Little Rock.

