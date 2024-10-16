The EU thought it had a new migration plan. But as leaders gather, it may be too little, too late

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders will use a summit Thursday to seek ways to make the bloc a more hostile destination for migrants and asylum seekers. It follows a recent surge in support for the extreme right and its foment against foreigners. The 27 leader are looking at plans to speed up initiatives to get unwanted migrants out of the bloc and process asylum applications far outside their borders. EU leaders want to manage and seal off their borders ever more tightly and embrace initiatives that would have looked unacceptable only a few years ago.

