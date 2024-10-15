UN says deadly Israeli strike in northern Lebanon should be investigated

AITO, Lebanon (AP) — The United Nations is calling for an independent investigation into an Israeli airstrike on an apartment building in northern Lebanon that killed at least 22 people. A spokesperson for the U.N.’s human rights office says it has received credible reports that a dozen women and children were among the dead. Rescuers were still finding bodies and remains in the rubble of the building on Tuesday, a day after the strike. The Israeli military said it “struck a target belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization” and that it would look into reports of civilian deaths. Earlier Tuesday, the acting leader of Hezbollah said it would fire rockets into more areas of Israel until it ceases its airstrikes and ends its ground invasion of Lebanon.

