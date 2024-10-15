These 5 Pennsylvania congressional races could determine House control

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With the U.S. House narrowly divided, contests for Pennsylvania’s seats will be critical to determine who will control the chamber. Democrats are defending their 9-8 advantage in the state’s 17-seat delegation and the parties view five Pennsylvania races as competitive. Pennsylvania has one of the 16 House districts nationally that Joe Biden won in 2020 but are represented by Republicans. Pennsylvania also has one of the eight districts that Donald Trump won but are represented by Democrats. Republicans are especially eyeing two pickup opportunities in eastern Pennsylvania where Democratic Reps. Susan Wild and Matt Cartwright each won by slim margins in 2022.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.