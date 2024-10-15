The son of a South Carolina inmate urges the governor to save his father from execution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The son of a South Carolina inmate is asking the governor to save his father from execution. Inmate Richard Moore is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Nov. 1 for the 1999 killing of a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Lyndall Moore says his father’s death sentence is disproportionate to the crime. He says his father went unarmed into a store to rob it when the clerk pulled out a gun, the men struggled and Moore then shot the clerk in the chest. Lyndall Moore says his father, who is Black, was convicted by an all-white jury. He’s urging the governor to commute the sentence to life in prison without parole.

