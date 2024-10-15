Supreme Court tosses out decision letting 18-year-olds carry guns during emergencies in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has tossed out a decision allowing 18-year-olds to legally carry guns in public. The justices on Tuesday sent back to a lower court for reconsideration a ruling that allowed people under 21 to carry guns during emergencies in Pennsylvania. The Supreme Court did not detail its reasoning and there were no noted dissents. It is one of multiple gun restrictions struck down after the Supreme Court’s influential 2022 decision that expanded gun rights and found any restrictions must be supported by the nation’s historical traditions.

