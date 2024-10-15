Safe! Florida Aquarium’s stingrays ride out Milton in MLB Rays’ ballpark tank

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Seven cownose stingrays are safely in a Florida Aquarium habitat after riding out Hurricane Milton in a touch tank at Tropicana Field, home of MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays. The stingrays, named for their cow-shaped heads, were relocated Monday from the ballpark after last week’s storm, the Tampa-based aquarium said in a news release. Although Tropicana Field’s fabric roof was shredded by Milton’s winds, the stingrays were safe. The stingrays spend the MLB season in Tropicana Field’s 10,000-gallon (37,800-liter) touch tank, an exhibit located above right-center field. They have their own exhibition space at the Florida Aquarium during baseball’s offseason.

