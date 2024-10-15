Meta’s Oversight Board says viral video left on Facebook threatened LGBTQ+ people in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Meta’s oversight board has expressed serious concern over the company’s failure to take down a viral graphic video showing two men bleeding after they were apparently beaten up for being allegedly gay. The video was posted in Nigeria where homosexuality is criminalized by laws that garner broad public support despite constitutional guarantees of freedoms. The report said the damage done by the video, which was viewed more than 3.6 million times between December 2023 and February this year, was “immediate and impossible to undo.” The company admitted two errors regarding the said video, the panel said, including the identification of the language used.

