Lawyers told to apologize for blasting recorded screams in a Philly neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge says lawyers must formally apologize for blaring a looped recording of a woman screaming last month as a test in a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia. U.S. Judge John Murphy last week ordered the attorneys to apologize to residents where the hourlong test took place before dawn on Sept. 23. The lawyers represent a man who is suing the city for wrongful conviction for sexual assault. At issue in the lawsuit is whether the man could have heard the victim’s screams and sought to help her from two blocks away. A phone message seeking comment was left Tuesday for lawyers who represent the man suing the city.

