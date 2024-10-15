Belarus adds 1 year to imprisoned opposition activist’s sentence

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A court in Belarus has sentenced an imprisoned opponent of hardline President Alexander Lukashenko to an additional year behind bars for disobeying prison officials. Palina Sharenda-Panasyuk was arrested in 2021 during the crackdown on opposition that began after nationwide demonstrations broke out to protest the results of the disputed 2020 election. She initially was convicted of insulting the president and assaulting a police officer. She has pancreatitis and chronic back pain and has reported harsh conditions in prison, with inmates sleeping on metal slabs without mattresses or bedding. Representatives of European Union nations traveled to her trial.

