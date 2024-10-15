A Saudi cartoonist has been sentenced to 23 years in prison, activists say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi cartoonist who once drew for a Qatari newspaper as a yearslong diplomatic crisis engulfed Doha has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. That’s according to an activist group called SANAD in the United Kingdom. The sentence for Mohammed al-Ghamdi marks the latest in a widening judicial crackdown on any perceived dissent in Saudi Arabia since the rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, now seen as the kingdom’s day-to-day ruler in place of his 88-year-old father King Salman. Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday from The Associated Press.

