ICC prosecutor announces renewed probe into alleged crimes in conflict-torn eastern Congo

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court prosecutor is renewing an investigation in Congo and focusing on allegations of crimes committed in the conflict-torn North Kivu province in the central African nation’s east since early 2022. Eastern Congo has long been overrun by more than 120 armed groups seeking a share of the region’s gold and other resources as some carry out mass killings. The result is one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with more than 7 million people displaced, many beyond the reach of aid. Congo’s government last year asked the ICC to look into alleged crimes.

