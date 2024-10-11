British woman who killed her parents and lived with their bodies is sentenced to life

LONDON (AP) — A British woman who murdered her parents and then lived for four years alongside their bodies in makeshift tombs at the family home has been sentenced to life imprisonment and told she won’t be eligible for parole for 36 years. Virginia McCullough, who spent her parents’ money and went to great lengths to cover her tracks with family and friends through a web of lies, had pleaded guilty to murdering her parents in June 2019 at a previous hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court in southeast England. Judge Jeremy Johnson said at Friday’s sentencing hearing that McCullough’s actions represented a “gross violation of the trust that should exist between parents and their children.”

