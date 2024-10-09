A Georgia county official dies after giving testimony about a hazardous chemical plant fire

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia county official has collapsed and died at the state Capitol after a hearing about the BioLab fire. Hazardous plumes spread through counties east of Atlanta after last month’s chemical plant fire. Rockdale County official Kenny Johnson testified on Tuesday alongside frustrated local business owners and leaders at the hearing. Johnson complained of shortness of breath and collapsed in the hallway after the meeting. Medical officials rushed him to the hospital and he died later that day.

