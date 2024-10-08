Woodward book reveals Trump’s calls with Putin and Biden’s private remarks on Obama and Netanyahu

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Woodward writes in his new book “War” that Donald Trump has had as many as seven private phone calls with Vladimir Putin since leaving office and that he secretly sent the Russian president COVID-19 test machines in 2020. Woodward reports that Trump asked an aide to leave his office at Mar-a-Lago so that the former president could have a private call with Putin in early 2024. Woodward also reports that Putin told Trump not to tell anyone about sending him COVID-19 test machines. Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung said the book was filled with “made up stories.” The Associated Press obtained an early copy of the book, which is due out next week.

