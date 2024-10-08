Disney World and Universal Orlando remain open ahead of Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Major theme parks Walt Disney World and Universal remain open ahead of Hurricane Milton’s expected hit as a major storm in Florida even as other parts of Orlando’s tourism machine shut down. Disney says it is operating under normal conditions but plans to close its campgrounds and rental cabins in wooded areas. Both Disney and Universal say they would monitor the weather and adjust accordingly. Meanwhile, other parts of Orlando are shutting down. Orlando International Airport says it will cease operations Wednesday morning. The Orlando area is the most visited destination in the United States, attracting 74 million tourists last year.

