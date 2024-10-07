Will global soccer be reshaped after EU’s top court issued a major ruling in Lassana Diarra case?

The global soccer transfer market is worth more than $10 billion each season but is facing a revolutionary overhaul or a nuanced evolution following last week’s ruling by the European Court of Justice in the Lassana Diarra case. By ruling that some FIFA regulations on player transfers are contrary to EU legislation relating to competition and freedom of movement, the bloc’s top court has paved the way for deep changes in the sport’s economy. The Associated Press takes a look at the main talking points of the case and the possible consequences.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.