Albanian opposition holds anti-government protest to ask for technical Cabinet before election

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Opposition forces in Albania are holding a nationwide protest in the country’s capital demanding that the government be replaced by a technocratic caretaker Cabinet before next year’s parliamentary election. The conservative opposition accuses the leftist government of manipulating earlier voting and of usurping powers including that of the judiciary. The Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Sali Berisha has been holding protests at the parliament in the last week after one of their colleagues was convicted of slander and imprisoned. Democrats have staged violent protests against the government since 2013. The opposition started Monday’s protest in front of the main government building and then blocked traffic at Tirana’s main intersections.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.